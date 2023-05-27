Home » Paluani: the Court of Verona declares the historic pandoro company bankrupt
Paluani: the Court of Verona declares the historic pandoro company bankrupt

Paluani: the Court of Verona declares the historic pandoro company bankrupt

The Court of Verona has recently declared the bankruptcy of My return to Spa, historic company in the pandoro sector and founded in 1921. The company, controlled by the Campedelli family, was also the owner of the Chievo football team.

According to what was reported by the newspaper L’Arena, during the last year, the production activities, the brand and the Paluani Spa plant had been sold for an amount of 7.6 million euros. The buyer was Sperlari, a company which is part of the German confectionary group Katjes International and which gave birth to the new Paluani 1921 Spa. However, the original company still owns some real estate, some of which has been alienated in the meantime.

