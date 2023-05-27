The Virginio Fasan missile frigate in Manhattan: open to visits by New Yorkers and tourists

NEW YORK – The missile frigate Virginio Fasan of the Italian Navy is docked at pier 90 North of Manhattan, sull’Hudson, a twenty minute walk from Times Square. After the two stops in Canada a Québec City e Halifax, this is the first stop in the United States for the Italian ship. Until Monday it will be open to New Yorkers and tourists, as a sign of opening and to celebrate the arrival of Memorial Day, the day in which the American Fallen of all wars are remembered, but it is also the plastic representation of the collaboration always closer between Italy and the United States for geopolitical stability after the challenge of the autocracies.