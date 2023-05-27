Home » The Virginio Fasan missile frigate in Manhattan: open to visits by New Yorkers and tourists
World

The Virginio Fasan missile frigate in Manhattan: open to visits by New Yorkers and tourists

by admin
The Virginio Fasan missile frigate in Manhattan: open to visits by New Yorkers and tourists

NEW YORK – The missile frigate Virginio Fasan of the Italian Navy is docked at pier 90 North of Manhattan, sull’Hudson, a twenty minute walk from Times Square. After the two stops in Canada a Québec City e Halifax, this is the first stop in the United States for the Italian ship. Until Monday it will be open to New Yorkers and tourists, as a sign of opening and to celebrate the arrival of Memorial Day, the day in which the American Fallen of all wars are remembered, but it is also the plastic representation of the collaboration always closer between Italy and the United States for geopolitical stability after the challenge of the autocracies.

See also  Japan, whale meat for sale in vending machines. The wrath of environmentalists

You may also like

the motorist first escapes then is found and...

An aircraft carrier and two other Chinese naval...

Marked 81 years since the suffering of the...

Gran Sasso, two mountaineers who crashed during a...

Competition to be redone at the university, new...

How roses grow from blood – breaking news

Salernitana-Udinese / Samardzic: “Market market? I’m not interested...

Usa, Biden “optimistic” about debt ceiling negotiations. The...

Untold 2023. Full festival schedule

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s new villa is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy