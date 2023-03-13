In the discussion about help after possible damage caused by a corona vaccination, the Union sees the establishment of a foundation as a possible solution.

In the discussion about help after health damage caused by a corona vaccination, the Union sees the establishment of a foundation as a possible solution. “Anyone who has suffered vaccination damage must be compensated quickly and easily,” said the spokesman for health policy, Tino Sorge (CDU) of the editorial network Germany (Tuesday editions). “The federal and state governments, but also the vaccine manufacturers, could jointly provide funds via a foundation.”

The previous procedures at federal and state level in the event of corona vaccination damage are far too bureaucratic and lengthy, criticized Sorge. In the case of thalidomide and blood products, foundation models have already proved their worth. A foundation could therefore also be a suitable instrument in the event of corona vaccination damage, said Sorge. He called on Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to consider setting up a foundation.

