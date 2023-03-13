Home Health “The downward spiral in care has stopped”
“The downward spiral in care has stopped”

by admin

In the past legislative period, a lot has been initiated for care. “The downward spiral has stopped, we have started the journey”. Spahn mentioned, for example, the modern training for nursing staff. In the hospitals, care budgets ensure that no more savings can be made at the expense of care. In the hospitals, payment according to tariffs is guaranteed, and this legal requirement is currently being implemented in geriatric care. The introduction of a statutory personnel assessment has begun. In geriatric care, the new minimum wage for nurses has made a real difference for thousands of nurses, Spahn said. For many nurses, not much has changed in everyday life because the jobs and payment are secure, but there is a lack of staff. The “staffing takes a lot of staying power,” says Spahn.

Spahn called on the nursing staff to organize themselves better in order to assert their interests. Given the shortage of staff, “you have the upper hand.”

