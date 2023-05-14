Paola Ferrari: “On a desert island? With Roberto Mancini”

Paola Ferrari at Generation Z: on a desert island? With Roberto Mancini

Paola Ferrari lady of Rai sports journalism, first woman to host Domenica Sportiva, Monica Setta is told on Tuesday 16 in the episode of Generation Z broadcast in the late evening on Rai 2. From the beginnings in the press to the audition with Enzo Tortora for Portobello, Paola confesses to the Genz boys her regret of not having been able to complete her studies. “I supported myself, I’ve lived away from my parents since I was 15 and to become a journalist I had to support myself by doing many jobs” she explains “if I could go back and I could do it, I would give priority to studying. But I’m proud of what I’ve done because I have always been independent and have walked independently on my own feet”.

When she met her current husband Marco De Benedetti, confides Ferrari, his first instinct was to flee. “I thought, we are light years apart, two opposite worlds, it could never work. Instead, he threw me off balance and on the first outing, after a long courtship, Marco took me to a pond to see the geese and conquered me with his simplicity and the sincerity of his heart. Dalmost 30 years have passed since then, we have two children and we are still very close”.

In love with her husband, Paola doesn’t shy away from the fateful question about the deserted island and admits that if she were to flee, ideally she would do so with the national coach Roberto Mancini. As for the future, the journalist cherishes the dream of conducting an in-depth program perhaps dedicated to women. “I strongly believe in female networking” she says “but there are women who have offended me and whom I have not forgiven. Names? Serena Dandini who had made a caricatured portrait of me in one of his broadcasts. I made peace with instead Paula Cortellesi who played my character because we cleared up and I found an outspoken and intelligent woman.”

