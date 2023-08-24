Germany Stocks Close Lower as DAX 30 Falls 0.68%

Germany Shares Close Lower as DAX 30 Drops 0.68%

Germany stocks closed lower on Thursday, with losses in the technology, automotive, and financial sectors leading the decline. The DAX 30 index fell by 0.68% at the close in Frankfurt, while the MDAX index lost 0.73%, and the TecDAX index fell 1.07%.

Among the best performers of the session were Covestro AG, which rose by 3.53%, Symrise AG, which increased by 1.89%, and Hannover Rueck SE, which went up by 1.32% in late trade. On the other hand, Daimler Truck Holding AG, Infineon, and SAP AG were among the worst performers, with declines of 3.34%, 2.49%, and 2.22%, respectively.

In the MidCap Index (MDAX), Jenoptik AG, Talanx, and Redcare Pharmacy NV were the top gainers, rising by 2.05%, 1.73%, and 1.47%, respectively. Aixtron SE, Stroeer SE, and Thyssenkrupp were the worst performers in the index, with declines of 3.63%, 3.50%, and 3.32%, respectively.

In the TecDAX, the top performers were Jenoptik AG, Kontron AG, and Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG, while Aixtron SE, ATOSS Software AG, and Morphosys were the worst performers.

Overall, 397 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, outpacing the 236 stocks that closed higher. Additionally, 105 stocks remained flat, without any significant movement.

Talanx shares reached all-time highs, rising by 1.73% at the close.

Implied volatility, measured by DAX 30 options, increased by 1.17% to 17.23.

In the commodities market, gold futures options for December delivery fell by 0.13%, while WTI crude oil futures for October delivery rose by 0.33% and Brent crude oil futures for October delivery increased by 0.28%.

On the currency front, the EUR/USD exchange rate remained virtually unchanged, while EUR/GBP had a slight uptick. The U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.45% to 103.80.

Despite the decline in Germany shares at the close, investors remain cautious amid ongoing economic uncertainty and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

