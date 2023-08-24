Chow Tai Sang Jewelry’s Monet’s Garden Adventure: Exploring the Collision of Art and Fashion

Chow Tai Sang Jewelry’s Monet’s Garden of Adventures Comes to Lishui City

From August 18th to September 10th, 2023, the second station of Chow Tai Sang Jewelry’s Monet’s Garden of Adventures will be held in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province. This event, with the theme of “Encountering Poetic Time”, opens the door to Chow Tai Sang’s Monet world through a series of activities linked to Monet’s paintings.

To coincide with the Qixi Festival, Chow Tai Sang Jewelry held a special Qixi Festival Fun event on August 19. This event attracted consumers to actively participate in a series of interactive sessions, immersing themselves in the romance of the combination of Monet’s art and the Qixi Festival atmosphere. The event showcased the new fashion of Chow Tai Sang’s scene-style jewelry.

During the special Qixi Festival event, actors with fantastic makeup paraded the shopping mall, attracting many passers-by to the atrium. The follow-up theme activities, such as Monet’s beard flower, Monet’s balloon rain, and special concerts, ignited the atmosphere of the scene. The highlight of the event was Monet’s balloon rain, where purple balloons fell from the sky as a countdown ended, leaving the audience elated. Parade performers received gifts for Chinese Valentine’s Day.

In addition to the exciting activities, Chow Tai Sang also set up surprise gifts for consumers during the event. Visitors had the opportunity to win these gifts by participating in the event or shopping at the store. Furthermore, they could also have the chance to draw the signature of Ren Jialun, the spokesperson of Chow Tai Sang, on a postcard.

The Adventure Pavilion also featured a punch-in photo area where visitors could capture memorable moments surrounded by rare giant irises, water lilies, tulips, and other flowers from Monet’s garden. The on-site interactive message check-in area allowed visitors to paste lotus stickers full of blessings on Monet’s water lily paintings, creating a vivid and immersive experience.

The Monet Garden International Art Jewelry series, jointly created by Chow Tai Sang and Monet Garden, was displayed at the event. Professionals were available to explain the collection to visitors, allowing them to get up close and even try on the jewelry. The series drew inspiration from Monet’s famous paintings, “Water Lilies Morning” and “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” incorporating flower elements and color matching. The collection embodies Monet’s romantic spirit and serves as the perfect gift choice for expressing love on Chinese Valentine’s Day.

Chow Tai Sang Jewelry’s parade of adventures in Monet’s Garden during the Qixi Festival brings a romantic and sweet atmosphere to Lishui. Through the blue-purple tone of Monet’s Qixi Festival scene, the event conveys heartbeat and love, allowing every audience member to experience the situational style jewelry of Chow Tai Sang and understand the true meaning of “living for love.”

Lishui is the second stop of the Monet’s Garden adventure parade, with the first stop being Hangzhou, a city where fireworks and poetic charm coexist. Chow Tai Sang plans to continue this adventure in more cities across the country, spreading the artistic atmosphere of Monet’s world, and presenting the fashion and artistic aesthetics of Chow Tai Sang jewelry and Monet’s garden to more people.