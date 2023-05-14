Inter-Sassuolo scorecards: Acerbi highlander (6.5), Lukaku super, Gagliardini wastes

Inter-Sassuolo: 4-2
Inter beat Sassuolo 4-2 with goals from Lukaku, own goals from Ruan and Lautaro, hooking Juventus in second place and moving within five points of fifth-placed Milan. Mathias Henrique and Frattesi scored for the Neroverdi. Read the match report HERE
Handanovic: 6.5
He immediately risks the penalty on Frattesi, but is super reactive on the midfielder himself and also on Rogerio. Training for the Italian Cup final?
D’Ambrosio: 6
Good for all seasons.
Free: 6
It suffers a bit when taken at speed.
Unripe: 6.5
Highlanders. He hasn’t missed a minute of the last eight games.
Bellanova: 6
At first he never vents for fear of Lauriente and commits imprudence in his own area. In the second half, a 2-0 own goal was born from his shot.
Gagliardini: 5.5
Look for admirers. His future is far from here. Wasted opportunity.
Brozovich: 6
It grows after a listless half hour and in the end it risks getting lost.
Mkhitaryan: 6,5
The usual moped even if it is less precise than usual.
Dimarco: 6,5
Central raids don’t work this time. But always alive.
Luke: 7
Celebrate your 30th birthday with a shotgun. 5 goals in the last 4 games played from the start. The totem is back.
Correa: 6
A goal disallowed and flexor fatigue. Bad lucky.
Lautaro: 6.5
Sign the twentieth goal with the complicity of the unfortunate Tressoldi.
Gosens: 6
The injury is resolved.
Aslan: 5
He gets surprised by Frattesi.
Inzaghi: 7
Inter spreads, then suffers. While waiting for Milan, Simone is second with Juve at least for one night. Seventh win in a row, the fifth in the championship.
Sassuolo
5.5 Recommendations Saved by Var on Correa’s shot, he scores three goals without fault.
5 Toljan Running and resistance to fatigue are its peculiarities. Good first half, mediocre second half.
5 Erlic In the first half hour he concedes nothing, then concedes too much.
4 Tressoldi Not even the time to warm up the muscles and he is the protagonist of a masterful closure on Lukaku. The center forward, however, takes revenge with interest. And the second half, with an own goal and a half, is a torture until the moment of substitution.
6 Rogerio He gets up very high to support the action. His cross becomes an assist for Frattesi.
6 Frattesi Perpetual motor. However, up until the goal, he missed the impossible in front of goal. 6.5 Maxime Lopez Dynamic, elegant, always in the game.
6 Henrique The possible advantage is devoured with the head, always with the head he redeems himself when the game has flown away.
6,5 Berardi A split goal disallowed for offside, an assist and two other delicious balls served naturally. Great quality.
5 Defrel A few sides for the midfielders to pocket, but not very incisive.
5.5 Lauriente He drives the Inter defenders crazy but after half an hour played with resourcefulness he sits down.
5.5 Pinamonti The former Inter player fights De Vrij and Acerbi but always has the worst.
5 Eid Stay on the sidelines.
6 Dionysis San Siro was his talisman. This time they lose, but Sassuolo plays well.