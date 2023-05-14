Inter-Sassuolo scorecards: Acerbi highlander (6.5), Lukaku super, Gagliardini wastes

Sassuolo

5.5 Recommendations Saved by Var on Correa’s shot, he scores three goals without fault.

5 Toljan Running and resistance to fatigue are its peculiarities. Good first half, mediocre second half.

5 Erlic In the first half hour he concedes nothing, then concedes too much.

4 Tressoldi Not even the time to warm up the muscles and he is the protagonist of a masterful closure on Lukaku. The center forward, however, takes revenge with interest. And the second half, with an own goal and a half, is a torture until the moment of substitution.

6 Rogerio He gets up very high to support the action. His cross becomes an assist for Frattesi.

6 Frattesi Perpetual motor. However, up until the goal, he missed the impossible in front of goal. 6.5 Maxime Lopez Dynamic, elegant, always in the game.

6 Henrique The possible advantage is devoured with the head, always with the head he redeems himself when the game has flown away.

6,5 Berardi A split goal disallowed for offside, an assist and two other delicious balls served naturally. Great quality.

5 Defrel A few sides for the midfielders to pocket, but not very incisive.

5.5 Lauriente He drives the Inter defenders crazy but after half an hour played with resourcefulness he sits down.

5.5 Pinamonti The former Inter player fights De Vrij and Acerbi but always has the worst.

5 Eid Stay on the sidelines.

6 Dionysis San Siro was his talisman. This time they lose, but Sassuolo plays well.