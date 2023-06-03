Paolo Annibaldi, Fiat manager for 35 years, has died

Listen to the audio version of the article

Paolo Annibaldi died in Turin, he was 85 years old. For more than 35 years he held numerous positions in Fiat, dealing with industrial relations, association relations and external relations.

Born in Jesi (Ancona), he joined Fiat in 1967 working in the Mirafiori and Stura plants. With his brother Cesare he was part of the management team led by Cesare Romiti under the presidency of the lawyer Gianni Agnelli in the years of strong contrasts that crossed the Italian industrial sector.

From 1984 to 1991 he was general manager of Confindustria and subsequently president of Fiat Iberica, finishing his career again in Turin as head of communication and external relations of the Fiat group. Among the latest assignments those of Commissioner of the Port Authority of Ancona in 2004-2005 and councilor of the Cnel. The funeral will be in Turin on Tuesday 6 June at 2 pm at the church of San Massimo.