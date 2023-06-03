Home » Brawl between parents in Los Angeles: a hundred try to prevent the reading of an LGBTQ+ themed book
Parental brawl in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California in front of Saticoy Elementary School. An elementary school where, on Friday, on the occasion of Pride Month – the month of homosexual pride which is celebrated in the month of June – a reading of “The Great Big Book of Families” was organized: a book which describes different types of families , including those where children are raised by single, adoptive, LGBTQ+ parents and even grandparents, so that no child feels different or left out.

However, some parents didn’t like a choice, so much so that they organized a Facebook group and an Instagram page called Saticoy Elementary Parents, where, defining Pride as “an inappropriate topic for children”, they asked not to send their children to school, even orchestrating a demonstration to boycott the event in a climate already literally overheated by weeks of clashes with the school, culminating in the burning of a rainbow flag carried by an Lgbtq+ teacher. The protest attracted at least 100 people – not all parents of children enrolled in that school, according to the Los Angeles Times – who displayed placards that read: “Leave our children alone”. “The choice made by the parents matters”. And even “There is no pride in soliciting”.

Across the street, a similar number of parents and activists (again unrelated to the pupils) confronted the protesters, even forming a human chain when they attempted to enter the building to block the activities. There were scuffles: exchanges of insults, shoving, throwing water and even a few punches flew, so much so that the police had to separate them.

The burning of the rainbow flag was reported to the police and an investigation is underway on “hate grounds”. The local school district’s teachers union released a statement saying no educator should go to work in fear: “United Teachers of Los Angeles condemns the behavior of bigoted protesters who attacked a teacher’s gender identity.” . The anti “Pride” had in fact published private information on that person, together with the telephone numbers and e-mails of all school administrators, inviting them to “bombard them with protests”.

