Home » Paolo Berlusconi, empty safe. The sale of Il Giornale? Godsend
Business

Paolo Berlusconi, empty safe. The sale of Il Giornale? Godsend

by admin
Paolo Berlusconi, empty safe. The sale of Il Giornale? Godsend

Paolo Berlusconi, his safe in deep red. The sale of “Il Giornale” is a godsend

The sale of “Il Giornale” formalized a few weeks ago is a real godsend for Paolo Berlusconi. A few days ago, in fact, the daughter Alexia in his capacity as president of Pbf, the family safe, led the shareholders’ meeting which approved the 2022 financial statements closed in deep red both in the ordinary and in the consolidated. Pbf sees 99.7% of the capital in the hands of father Berlusconi both directly and through Luna srl ​​and the remaining 0.3% held by his daughter.

READ ALSO: FI, Berlusconi: from Silvio to his brother Paolo. The hypothesis of running him for the Senate

In detail the consolidated ended up in the red for 11.3 million euros, much worse than the deficit of 7.5 million the year before, a loss largely due to the devaluation of the main subsidiary, the See-Società Europea di Edizioni (publisher of “The newspaper”) which closed last year in the red for 12.2 million. Among others holdings of Pbf include Laboratorio Ulisse, Seg and Sisvi.

READ ALSO: Lisanza, 4.7 million in debt: towards the composition proposal

Consolidated revenues year on year they dropped from 24.8 to 23 million (almost all are See’s revenues), l’ebitda negatively it doubled from 5.8 to 10.5 million and likewise the Ebit worsened from -6.9 to -12.1 million. At the end of 2022, the group had bank credit lines available for 11.7 million. Moving on to ordinary balance sheet the loss it was 7.6 million, slightly worse than the previous year, which together with the previous losses (over 1.88 million) was covered by 9 million in shareholder payments. The explanatory note to the financial statements reports that the purchase of 70% of See saw the price based on an enterprise value of 25 million.

See also  The Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%: Powell's new tightening

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Listed Banks Prepare Plans for Adjusting Stock Mortgage...

Demand for cooling increases – Hot, hotter, air...

Claro Nicaragua Launches ‘Full Claro’, Offering Double Internet...

Vanguard S&P 500 IE00BFMXXD54 VUUA Opinion

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Highly Anticipated Speech Sends...

Katapulk Marketplace Expands Offer to Import Automotive Equipment...

In Spain small steps towards a new Sánchez...

Private equity firm Veritas submits bid for BlackBerry

“La Piazza” by Affari makes the news: today...

Jerome Powell Takes Center Stage: All Eyes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy