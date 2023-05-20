Home » Paradeplatz: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Axpo Brand, Post-Cirillo
Paradeplatz: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Axpo Brand, Post-Cirillo

Paradeplatz: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Axpo Brand, Post-Cirillo

Schwarzenegger’s climate protection flight ++ The Axpo boss, who always takes first place ++ And the busy bees of the postal driver

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Although it doesn’t fit his Republicans’ party platform, the Hollywood legend has Arnold Schwarzenegger dedicated to the fight against global warming. This week, California’s former governor attended a sustainability meeting in Vienna and previously posted a selfie on Instagram from his trip. Nice to see: The “Terminator” and ex-Mr. Olympia took place in the luxury class of Carsten Spohrs Lufthansa. The comfortable rows of seats have about as much to do with sustainability as Schwarzenegger has with Shakespeare – but Arnold’s muscles probably need a little more space.

