Samsung Galaxy on sale at Amazon: save up to €570!



Need a new smartphone but don’t want to spend a fortune on it? Then you should check out Amazon! Various Samsung Galaxy smartphones are currently on sale there*. Below: top phones like this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra* or that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4*.

Samsung Galaxy: 7 smartphones that are on sale at Amazon

As part of the offer you can up to 33 percent or almost 570.00 euros save on the various Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The cheapest model – the Samsung Galaxy A23* – is already available for 210.00 euros.

Which Galaxy bargains from the Samsung range on Amazon are also worthwhile? We took a closer look at the offers and show you our seven favorites!

Tablets, laptops, smartwatches and more: More Samsung Galaxy deals at Amazon

By the way: In addition to smartphones, there are also numerous others at Amazon Galaxy devices on sale*. Below are Smartwatches, Laptops and Tablets. The deals for the Galaxy Tab in particular look promising. Here’s a little foretaste:

Shop more Samsung devices on sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 36 percent cheaper*
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32 percent cheaper*
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 20 percent cheaper*
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 11 percent cheaper*
All Samsung offers at Amazon*

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit


