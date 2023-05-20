Corbin spins triumphs; Nationals cut losing streak by winning over Tigres

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin won back-to-back starts for the first time since last summer, while Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning as the Washington Nationals prevailed 5-2 on Saturday. to the Detroit Tigers.

Corbin (3-5) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings against the Tigers, the only major league club he had never faced. The Nationals thus ended a four-game losing streak.

With a strikeout to Jonathan Scoop in the sixth inning, Corbin reached 1,500 for his career. In the meeting he distributed three.

He was coming off a win over the New York Mets. Now, he has won back-to-back starts for the first time since Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, when he beat Cincinnatti and the Mets, respectively.

Kyle Finnegan earned his ninth save in 11 chances to end a game that lasted two hours and three minutes.

Jeimer Candelario homered and RBI double for Washington. Alex Faedo (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs and five hits in five innings.

For the Tigers, Puerto Rican Javier Báez 4-0. Cuban Andy Ibáñez 4-0. Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera 2-0.

For the Nationals, the Mexican Joey Meneses 4-0. The Dominican Candlario 4-2 with a run scored and two produced. Venezuelans Keibert Ruiz 3-1 with an RBI, Ildemaro Vargas 3-1 with a run scored.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

