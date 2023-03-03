Home Business Parental Allowance Calculator 2023 | Simply calculate parental allowance here
Business

by admin
Parental allowance supports couples and single parents.
PeopleImages via Getty Images

The parental allowance serves as financial support for couples or single parents in bringing up babies and small children. It is intended as compensation for parents who worked less or not at all after the birth, but also for parents who had no income before the birth.

How much is the parental allowance?

How high the parental allowance is depends on your personal life situation. On September 1, 2021, there was a parental benefit reform that introduced more financing options and reduced bureaucracy. The parental allowance is tax-free, but is taken into account when calculating the tax rate. The money is paid for each month of the child’s life. Payments are therefore based on the child’s birthday and not the calendar month.

What types of parental allowance are there?

There are three different types of parental allowance: basic parental allowance, parental allowance plus and partnership bonus. Combinations with each other are also possible. The type of parental allowance also determines how long you receive parental allowance.

How long will I receive parental allowance?

Basic Eltern Money is paid up to twelve months of life. If both parents have applied for parental allowance and one earns less than before the birth, you will receive two additional months – this also applies to single parents. At parental allowance plus you will receive support for twice as long as with basic parental allowance. At the Partnership bonus Both parents receive up to four additional months of parental allowance plus. The partnership bonus is paid if both parents work part-time – this also applies to single parents. You can get more information here: family portal.

Where can I apply for parental allowance?

You cannot apply for parental allowance before the birth. It is recommended that you apply within the first three months of life, as parental allowance can be paid retrospectively for a maximum of three months. You can submit the application to the parental allowance office in the child’s place of residence.

Disclaimer: No guarantee is given for the correctness of the results.

