Paris 2024, from Technogym gyms and “intelligent” equipment for 15 thousand athletes

One year before the inaugural ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, it’s not just the athletes and teams who are speeding up the preparation process. The IOC’s partners and sponsors are also fine-tuning the organizational machine. Above all, a company like Technogym will be called upon to prepare the training areas for the protagonists of the five-circle event, so that they can perform at their best. A remarkable commitment that the world leading brand in equipment and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health intends to honor on its own, in order to bring Italy a prestigious medal.

The preparation of 15 thousand athletes

The Olympics will open on 26 July 2024. For Technogym, Paris 2024 will be the ninth Olympic experience (after Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020) in which it will “Official supplier for athletic training”. In the French capital, Technogym will set up 26 training centers with a total of over 1,200 pieces of equipment within the five Olympic Villages, the Media Village and the sports facilities where the competitions will take place. Around 15,000 athletes will be able to count not only on the best equipment, but thanks to the Technogym Ecosystem – Technogym’s digital ecosystem that includes equipment, connected devices, apps, artificial intelligence digital services capable of proposing different solutions for different needs – they will be able to connect to their personalized training program and access a complete picture of data and exercise options.

The Olympic Villages

The largest gymnasium, covering an area of ​​approximately 2000 m2, will be built in the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Saint Denis where most of the athletes will be housed. Other Technogym gyms will be present in the other Olympic villages: in Marseille which will host the sailors, in Lille for handball and basketball, in Chateauroux for the shooting disciplines and in Tahiti in French Polynesia for surfing. There will also be a gymnasium dedicated to accredited journalists and media delegations which will be hosted at the Media Village in Paris. But in addition to the athletic training centers in the residential areas of the Olympic Villages, Technogym will also make available to the athletes training areas inside the competition facilities specifically designed for the warm-up and cool-down needs of the various disciplines: from Place de la Concorde where the 3×3 skateboard and basketball competitions will take place, at the Eiffel Tower which will be the backdrop for beach volleyball, at the legendary Roland Garros where the Olympic tennis tournament will be played, at the Grand Palais which will host fencing.

The pride of made in Italy

«We are very proud to be Official Supplier of the Olympics – underlines Nerio Alessandri, President and Founder of Technogym – We work every day to develop the most innovative products and digital technologies to support athletes to improve their performance and achieve their goals. The partnership with the Olympic Games means a lot to us, not only because of the valuable feedback we receive from the athletes, but above all because the Games represent a unique platform to share our commitment to spreading the culture of wellness, sport and health with the whole world“.