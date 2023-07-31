Home » He runs into a church in Tenerife with a child on his shoulders and leaves him next to the Virgin – Corriere TV
He runs into a church in Tenerife with a child on his shoulders and leaves him next to the Virgin – Corriere TV

The man rushed to the altar to bring the child as close as possible to the image of the Virgin

A man amazed those gathered in a Tenerife church when a few moments before mass he burst into the central nave of the church with a child in his arms to place him next to the figure of the Virgin on the altar about three meters high. The surprising scene took place last Sunday, July 30, on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, more precisely in the Sanctuary of Carmen, just before the beginning of the Mass for the Octave of Carmen in Los Realejos.
The second part of the video reveals that shortly after picking up the child, he apologized and left the church continuing to make the sign of the cross, accompanied by a faithful.
It is not clear whether it was a gesture of fanaticism and adoration, a bet or a mental disorder.

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023, 10:24 PM

