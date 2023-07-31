Giannakopoulos: Ataman will decide for Mykhailiuk, I would like to see Vezenkov in green…

Dimitris Giannakopoulos, controversial owner of Panathinaikos, conceded a two-hour interview with SDNA.

On the possible arrival of Svi Mykhailiuk.

“The Ataman will decide. If there will be the ok of him we will take him…. ”.

Su Tyler Dorsey.

“It depends on Fenerbahce and Itoudis… We are interested in the best players on the market, especially the Greeks, who are few. This model has brought us to the top of Europe and that’s what we will follow”.

Sasha Vezenkov.

“Fortunately, there isn’t a clause in his contract that obliges him to play for Olympiacos if he returns to Europe. I’m just saying I’d like to see Vezenkov in green… He’s a fantastic player. I tried calling him. His agent at the time told me he didn’t want Vezenkov and Mitoglou in the same team. He is an incredible athlete ”.

Giannakopoulos revealed that he received several no’s, especially at the beginning of the transfer market.

“We had our share of rejections, but we didn’t give up. I think it has to do with the project and our goals. We told Juancho that we want to return to the top of Europe, to have the best possible environment in a full stadium and without violence. When one has a vision of this type, there are those who prefer to prioritize where to live, like Campazo who rejected our offer which financially was double that of Real Madrid, and there are those who believe in our ‘vision’ ‘. However, of all the rejections received this year, Willy Hernangomez’s is the one that hurt us the most from a competitive point of view”.