Parliament – media: scandal MP Santos indicted in the US

According to media reports, Republican US Congressman George Santos, who has become known for numerous lies about his CV and his finances, has been charged. The exact charges were unclear. The US Department of Justice declined to comment on the reports when asked by AFP.

The US television network CNN, citing three well-informed sources, reported that prosecutors had charged the New York MP and he may have to appear in court on Wednesday.

Santos was first elected to the House of Representatives in Washington in November’s midterms. As a result, there were always new revelations about the politician’s sometimes outrageous misrepresentations, including about his university education, his career, his family and his religion.

So Santos sealed a degree from an elite university and falsely claimed to have worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs and the banking group Citigroup. He also falsely claimed that his mother survived the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and also falsely identified himself as Jewish.

The MP has admitted many of the lies and has said he had “embellished” his CV. Several investigations are now underway against the politician with Brazilian roots, in Congress, in New York and in Brazil.

