Luke Black in the Eurovision final reaction | Entertainment

Luke Black made it to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest, and Twitter, as usual, is “burning” with comments about the entire program.

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Norway will be presented once again on Saturday, May 13, and in addition to the 10 new finalists, Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and Ukraine have direct placement in the finals.

Twitter, as usual, is “burning” with comments, and users are also commenting on the fact that we were named among the last. Let us remind you that last year the team of presenters kept us in suspense until the very end, and Ana Đurić Konstrakt was the last to be added to the list of finalists, and her reaction was a hit on the networks for days.

They did the same this year! The representative of Serbia, Luke Black the penultimate one was called, and this is how he reacted:

“And what do they like to impose on us”, “Now that I haven’t fallen”, “Speak Serbia, more”, “Aman again like this”are just some of the numerous comments.

Let’s remind the fans of this music competition, Europe, but also the whole world, the first 15 contestants were presented, while our candidate Luke Black performed his song “Samo mi se spava” in third place. His performance delighted everyone, especially the specific performance that accompanied the song.

The Serbian representative dedicated the performance to the tragic victims of the massacre at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in the vicinity of Mladenovac. He wore a black flower on the shirt he was wearingand at the very end he sent a loud message:

“I love you, Serbia,” he shouted.

