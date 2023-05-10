Home » Pep Guardiola nervous ahead of Real Madrid semifinals
Pep Guardiola nervous ahead of Real Madrid semifinals

Pep Guardiola didn’t like it at all. Manchester City led 2-0 against Leeds United on Saturday, both goals scored by Ilkay Gündogan, and the team were awarded a penalty just minutes before the end of the game. Normally a job for Erling Haaland, but he put the ball in Gündogan’s hand so that he could score a hat-trick – a collegial, chummy gesture by the Norwegian.

Guardiola watched the scene with a grim expression, Gündogan’s shot rebounded off the right goalpost and back into the field – and now the coach waved angrily in Haaland’s direction and yelled at him that he and not Gündogan should have shot. Seconds later, Leeds also scored to make it 2-1 and Guardiola was fully served.

