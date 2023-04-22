Parties – Dobrindt wants to decide on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor in 2024

.

Berlin (German news agency) – CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt is pushing for an early nomination of the Union’s next candidate for chancellor. “It is clear to me that the decision to run for chancellor must be made in 2024,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions).

“We can’t take as much time as we did last time.” When asked whether CSU leader Markus Söder was also aiming for the chancellor candidacy for the 2025 federal election, Dobrindt said: “The goal is to govern in Bavaria. Markus Söder is a first-class prime minister and will be happy to carry out this office after winning the election. ” When asked whether it was clear that CDU leader Friedrich Merz would take office, Dobrindt left unanswered: “The question of the chancellor candidacy will be decided when it is pending.”

At the same time, the head of the regional group spoke out in favor of a tough argument with the traffic light government. “In addition to finding the right candidate, the election campaign must work out the differences between us and the other parties much more clearly: in migration, in energy policy, in social policy,” he said. “It shouldn’t be a snuggly election campaign. It’s about a directional decision: bourgeois politics or traffic light arrogance.”

As Dobrindt put it, traffic lights are acting catastrophically and are trying with unbelievable arrogance to enforce their political ideology against the citizens. The elections in Bavaria and Hesse in October are also a balance sheet below the first half of the government of the traffic light. “Twenty million people live in Bavaria and Hesse together, a quarter of the population of Germany. These elections are to traffic lights what the mid-term elections are to the USA,” said Dobrindt. “I am sure that we will achieve a good result against this arrogant traffic light and its anti-citizen policies.”

