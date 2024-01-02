Home » War in Ukraine: Dead and injured after heavy Russian attacks on Kiev
News

War in Ukraine: Dead and injured after heavy Russian attacks on Kiev

by admin
War in Ukraine: Dead and injured after heavy Russian attacks on Kiev

Russia has once again carried out heavy air strikes on Ukraine – the main target of the attacks was Kiev. According to Ukrainian authorities, four people were killed in the capital and its surroundings. A total of five people died and more than 90 were injured across the country.

Russia: War in Ukraine

Second winter of war in Ukraine: Trapped in a long nightmare

Residents in Kiev found shelter in subway stations in the morning. Loud explosions could be heard over the city. The air alert lasted almost four hours. In one of the central subway stations, hundreds of people were in the underground area. Most restaurants and cafes in Kiev remained closed.

According to the authorities, a residential building in a district near the center was hit and a fire broke out. Two people were killed and numerous others were injured. Two more people died in attacks near Kiev.

According to state energy supplier Ukrenergo, the attacks also caused severe damage to the power grid. According to the information, more than 250,000 people in the capital region were without electricity. There are power outages in several parts of the city, wrote Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. Civil infrastructure facilities were hit; a gas pipe was damaged. Problems with the water supply were also reported. 13 people were injured in a high-rise building when a rocket caused a fire, wrote Klitschko.

Attack on Kharkiv

In addition to Kiev, Russia also attacked the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. A 91-year-old woman was killed there, authorities there said.

Newsletter

See also  Humanity shamed in Manipur, two women were paraded naked by mob, both were gang-raped, Rooh Farsa video rocked the internet.

© Lea Dohle

By registering you take the Data protection to note.

Check your mailbox and confirm your newsletter subscription.

At least 92 people were injured, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He spoke of renewed “Russian terror” and at the same time thanked his Western allies for supplying air defense systems. “These help save hundreds of lives every day and every night.”

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Kiev’s allies to deliver weapons more quickly. The West must respond to the new Russian attacks “in a decisive way,” said Kuleba. Above all, “additional air defense systems and combat drones of all kinds” would have to be delivered. The Ukrainian army also needs more “missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers.”

External content is integrated at this point

We need your consent to view it

Further

According to Ukrainian information, Russia fired a total of “99 rockets of various types” during the wave of attacks. Of these, 72 were shot down by air defense, the army said. The Russian wave of attacks was initiated with around 35 drones, all of which were shot down. Russia is also said to have used Kinschal supersonic missiles, which travel ten times the speed of sound. The expensive bullets are rarely used by Russia because their supply is limited.

See also  Ukraine - Russia reports territorial gains at Battle of Bakhmut

“All targets were hit”

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it carried out missile and drone attacks on military facilities in the Kiev area. Missile and weapons depots were also targeted. “All targets were hit,” it said.

Only on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he wanted to increase attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. According to Russian authorities, 25 people were killed in the attack on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Belgorod region came under renewed attack following Russian attacks. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said four Ukrainian missiles were destroyed. It also announced that Russian troops had “accidentally” shelled their own village around 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. However, there was only damage to buildings.

Russia has once again carried out heavy air strikes on Ukraine – the main target of the attacks was Kiev. According to Ukrainian authorities, four people were killed in the capital and its surroundings. A total of five people died and more than 90 were injured across the country.

Residents in Kiev found shelter in subway stations in the morning. Loud explosions could be heard over the city. The air alert lasted almost four hours. In one of the central subway stations, hundreds of people were in the underground area. Most restaurants and cafes in Kiev remained closed.

You may also like

San José del Palmar: visits to open rural...

Next major operation: Forest fire reignited in Upper...

Price speculation and manipulated scales alert consumers –...

Alias ​​Pipe, leader of the criminal group ‘Los...

Association in Osdorf supports Sinti and Roma in...

Multilateral Development Banks Launch Common Tool to Assess...

Trump says abortion legislation is up to the...

Army captured subject who murdered his wife in...

Chongqing cultivates new productive forces and builds a...

Pistorius passes incident command – DW – April...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy