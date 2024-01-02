War in Ukraine: Dead and injured after heavy Russian attacks on Kiev

Russia has once again carried out heavy air strikes on Ukraine – the main target of the attacks was Kiev. According to Ukrainian authorities, four people were killed in the capital and its surroundings. A total of five people died and more than 90 were injured across the country.

Residents in Kiev found shelter in subway stations in the morning. Loud explosions could be heard over the city. The air alert lasted almost four hours. In one of the central subway stations, hundreds of people were in the underground area. Most restaurants and cafes in Kiev remained closed.

According to the authorities, a residential building in a district near the center was hit and a fire broke out. Two people were killed and numerous others were injured. Two more people died in attacks near Kiev.

According to state energy supplier Ukrenergo, the attacks also caused severe damage to the power grid. According to the information, more than 250,000 people in the capital region were without electricity. There are power outages in several parts of the city, wrote Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. Civil infrastructure facilities were hit; a gas pipe was damaged. Problems with the water supply were also reported. 13 people were injured in a high-rise building when a rocket caused a fire, wrote Klitschko.

Attack on Kharkiv

In addition to Kiev, Russia also attacked the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. A 91-year-old woman was killed there, authorities there said.

At least 92 people were injured, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He spoke of renewed “Russian terror” and at the same time thanked his Western allies for supplying air defense systems. “These help save hundreds of lives every day and every night.”

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Kiev’s allies to deliver weapons more quickly. The West must respond to the new Russian attacks “in a decisive way,” said Kuleba. Above all, “additional air defense systems and combat drones of all kinds” would have to be delivered. The Ukrainian army also needs more “missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers.”

According to Ukrainian information, Russia fired a total of “99 rockets of various types” during the wave of attacks. Of these, 72 were shot down by air defense, the army said. The Russian wave of attacks was initiated with around 35 drones, all of which were shot down. Russia is also said to have used Kinschal supersonic missiles, which travel ten times the speed of sound. The expensive bullets are rarely used by Russia because their supply is limited.

“All targets were hit”

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it carried out missile and drone attacks on military facilities in the Kiev area. Missile and weapons depots were also targeted. “All targets were hit,” it said.

Only on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he wanted to increase attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. According to Russian authorities, 25 people were killed in the attack on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Belgorod region came under renewed attack following Russian attacks. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said four Ukrainian missiles were destroyed. It also announced that Russian troops had “accidentally” shelled their own village around 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. However, there was only damage to buildings.

