Parties – Wissler criticizes Merz as a "resonance enhancer for right-wingers"
Parties – Wissler criticizes Merz as a “resonance enhancer for right-wingers”

Berlin (German news agency) – The left boss Janine Wissler has accused the CDU and its chairman Friedrich Merz of fueling a “right-wing culture war”. “The Union has a massive problem with the demarcation to the right, which is becoming clear again and again,” Wissler told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

She acts “partly as a keyword for the AfD” and adopts the “vocabulary and habitus” of the extreme right. “We are currently experiencing a right-wing culture war in which parts of the CDU, including the chairman, act as resonance amplifiers for the far right.” According to Wissler, this is also reflected in the appointment of Carsten Linnemann as the new CDU general secretary. “The current strategy and also the change of general secretary shows that the CDU is moving further and further to the right,” said the left-wing leader.

