Sierra Sonora, against depopulation through culture

The summer edition of Sierra Sonora presents a dozen performances between August 9 and 12 in the beautiful Rioja town of Viniegra de Abajo.

As the organization well points out, there is a corner of transhumant and depopulated Spain, halfway between La Rioja, Soria and Burgos, where culture and its different artistic disciplines coexist with Indian houses and farmhouses, in this unique environment. surrounded by the mountains. Its inhabitants have overcome isolation and have turned their town into the headquarters of Sierra Sonora, an appointment indicated that each season of the year, puts a soundtrack to the silence and stillness of the mountains with unique musical proposals. Magical settings with reduced capacity that value the main heritage of Viniegra de Abajo, its nature.

After the winter installments (in March with MalaBrava, Eh, Mertxe! and Javi Vega) and spring (in May with Zetak, Anne Lukin and Smile), the summer edition is celebrated in mid-August with the music of Travis Birds, Fetén Fetén, Vera Fauna, Los Invaders, Bewis de la Rosa, La Orquestina Anarkoyeyé, David Van Bylen, Tangerine Sistas, Kurlzzz DJs and a great headliner that we will meet shortly.

The festival is not only music, it opens up to other disciplines such as cinema, theater, storytelling, art, gastronomy and nature, turning the meeting into a comprehensive experience. Attendees can stay in a campsite to sleep under the stars, enjoy a varied gastronomic offer and move by round trip buses from Logroño.

This is the musical program and its schedules (tickets and season tickets for sale at Sierra Sonora website):

7:00 p.m. – SURPRISE ARTIST

10:00 p.m. – The Anarkoyeye Orchestra

02:00 a.m. – Tangerine Sistas

