Passenger car sales in July increased by 40% year-on-year (new data and new highlights) New energy vehicle production and sales continued to maintain rapid growth

China News Service, Beijing, August 13 (Reporter Wang Zheng) The latest data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that in July, the production and sales of passenger vehicles completed 2.21 million and 2.174 million respectively, an increase of 42.6% and 40% year-on-year. From January to July, the production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 12.645 million and 12.529 million respectively, a year-on-year increase of 10.9% and 8.3% respectively.

Purchasing tax incentives and other policies to promote consumption continued to exert force, and the consumer demand for passenger vehicles in my country continued to recover, driving vehicle production and sales to continue to maintain rapid growth. In July, the production and sales of automobiles reached the highest value in the same period of the previous year, with 2.455 million and 2.42 million vehicles completed respectively, a year-on-year increase of 31.5% and 29.7% respectively.

The production and sales of new energy vehicles continued to maintain rapid growth. In July, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were 617,000 and 593,000 respectively, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 times. From January to July, the production and sales of new energy vehicles reached 3.279 million and 3.194 million respectively, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 times and a market share of 22.1%.

Auto exports hit a new record high. In July, auto companies exported 290,000 vehicles, hitting a record high in a row. The export volume increased by 16.5% month-on-month and 67% year-on-year. Among them, new energy vehicles exported 54,000 units in the month, an increase of 89.9% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 37.6%, showing a rapid growth momentum. From January to July, auto companies exported a total of 1.509 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 50.6%.

The good development trend is expected to continue. In July, the PMI of the automobile industry was higher than 52%, which was better than the overall manufacturing industry. It maintained expansion for two consecutive months, and production and sales continued to recover. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said that the auto market continued to maintain steady growth in August. It is expected that the traditional golden consumption season of the auto market will arrive in September. The production and sales of passenger vehicles will show rapid growth, and new energy vehicles and auto exports will also maintain good performance.