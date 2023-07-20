Passive income: Earn 550 euros in dividends per month

With more than 90,000 followers, Lisa Osada is one of the largest financial bloggers in Germany. Jana house

Lisa Osada (“Aktiengram”) has managed to build up a portfolio that yields dividends worth around 550 euros every month.

“The regular distributions make me happy and also bring a certain calm to my portfolio,” says the 31-year-old to Business Insider.

Not having to work actively, but letting the money work for you: Lisa Osada has managed to build up a deposit that earns her around 550 euros gross every month.

Dividends are distributions that company shareholders receive in order to benefit from the company’s profits.

