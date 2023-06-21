Passive income: This is how I earn 400 euros every month

Laura Kuhlemann runs the finance blog “The rich girl club”. Laura Kuhlemann

When Laura Kuhlemann’s cat became seriously ill and several operations were necessary, the 29-year-old was shocked by the high costs she had to face. Money was not an issue for them because the cat was part of their family. But: “This experience made me realize that I don’t want money to decide about life and death,” Kuhlemann told Business Insider. The experience motivated her to take a closer look at her finances.

From then on, as the marketing manager of an IT company, she set herself one goal: she wanted her money to work for her. This led her to look into investing and passive income.

