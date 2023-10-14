Paulson Puerto Rico Announces $511 Million Expansion Plan to Elevate Island’s Tourism Industry

Paulson Puerto Rico, a leading hospitality company, has unveiled its expansion plan for the island, which involves a significant investment of $511 million. The company aims to enhance the experience of both visitors and local residents, solidifying Puerto Rico’s status as a world-renowned destination.

As part of its expansion plan, Paulson Puerto Rico will be introducing several exciting changes and additions. This includes the hiring of a renowned international chef to elevate the culinary experience for guests. Additionally, La Concha Resort’s flag will be changed from Marriott Reinassence to Autograph, creating a unique and distinctive offering. Furthermore, the company will be opening Tekka Bar, a popular restaurant already established in Las Vegas.

Paulson Puerto Rico also plans to revolutionize the hotel condominium model with new projects such as Ocean Drive Residents by St. Regis and Vanderbilt Residences. These developments aim to offer innovative and luxurious accommodations, further enhancing the appeal of the island as a top tourist destination.

Rolando Padua, the president of Paulson Puerto Rico, expressed his excitement about being a part of the transformation occurring in the tourism industry in Puerto Rico. He highlighted the success of their existing properties, such as the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort and Condado Vanderbilt, which have received prestigious accolades. Padua emphasized that their expansion plan is not just a financial investment but a passionate commitment to innovation and excellence.

Carlos Mercado, the executive director of the Tourism Company, thanked Paulson Puerto Rico for their dedication and contribution to the economic development of the island. He believes that these new projects will expand the tourism offering in Puerto Rico, further solidifying its reputation as an excellent and sought-after destination. Mercado expressed excitement about the opportunities and benefits that this expansion will bring to both foreign visitors and the local community.

Paulson Puerto Rico’s current portfolio of hotels, known as the Condado Collection, includes Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, and the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort in Río Grande. With the introduction of their expansion plan, Paulson Puerto Rico aims to elevate the quality of service and enhance the overall experience for guests and residents alike.

The company’s ambitious investment and commitment to innovation are expected to further boost Puerto Rico’s tourism industry and drive international recognition for the island. With these exciting developments on the horizon, Puerto Rico is set to continue its growth and thrive as a premier destination for visitors from around the world.

