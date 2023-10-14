Get Ready for the Annular Solar Eclipse: A ‘Ring of Fire’ Phenomenon to Illuminate the Sky

On October 14, a rare astronomical event called an Annular Solar Eclipse will occur, captivating observers in various parts of the American continent and other regions around the world. This unique phenomenon happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, but because it is at its farthest point from the Earth, it appears smaller and does not completely cover the Sun, creating a stunning “Ring of Fire” effect in the sky.

The eclipse will be most visible in the western and southern United States, then can be admired from certain parts of Mexico, Central America, and Brazil. However, visibility in Spain will be quite limited, only visible from the westernmost Canary Islands due to the timing of the sunset.

It is important to note that observers must wear eye protection at all times while gazing at the eclipse to avoid any damage to their vision. Additionally, the eclipse will only be visible if the weather is clear and if the observer is close to the annularity path, which are the specific areas on Earth where the Moon will appear to pass through the center of the Sun.

Millions of people in the United States, Mexico, Spain, Central America, and Latin America have been eagerly anticipating this event. The eclipse will be partially visible in the contiguous 48 states of the US, with areas of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas having the opportunity to fully appreciate the phenomenon. In Central America, countries such as Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama will witness the eclipse, while others like El Salvador, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Cuba will experience a partial solar eclipse. Many countries in South America, with the exception of the southern parts of Chile and Argentina, will also be able to enjoy the partial eclipse, while Colombia, northwest and east of Brazil will have a complete view.

The timing of the “Ring of Fire” will vary depending on the location. In the US, it will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. In Mexico, the eclipse will start at 8:00 a.m. as a partial eclipse and the annular phase will begin at 11:22 a.m. In Spain, the eclipse will start at 7:25 p.m. and end at 8:48 p.m. Other countries such as Belize, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil will have specific local times for when the eclipse can be seen.

For those unable to witness the phenomenon in person, several organizations including NASA, Time and Date, the Explorer of San Francisco, and Arizona’s Lowell Observatory will provide live broadcasts of the annular eclipse.

During the eclipse, observers will witness different phases, starting with a partial eclipse when the Moon slowly covers the surface of the Sun, known as the first contact. This phase will last approximately one hour and 20 minutes. The annular phase, known as the second contact, will follow, where the Sun will appear as a ring of fire. During this phase, the sky will darken as approximately 90 percent of the Sun’s surface is concealed by the Moon. The duration of the annularity will range from one to five minutes, depending on the location. After this phase, the Moon will gradually move away from the Sun, resulting in another partial solar eclipse. The eclipse will officially end when the Sun fully reappears, which is referred to as the fourth contact.

It is crucial to view the “Ring of Fire” safely by using solar eclipse glasses certified with the “ISO 12312-2 2015” to protect one’s eyes. NASA emphasizes not to use cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or any other optical devices with eclipse glasses, as the concentrated sun rays can cause severe eye injury. If eclipse glasses or a portable solar viewer are not available, an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector, can be used.

After this highly anticipated event, stargazers can look forward to the next atmospheric phenomenon in 2023, which will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse on October 28.