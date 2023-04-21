Rosenbauer wrote a loss of 22.3 million euros in 2022

The bottom line was a loss of 22.3 million euros (2021: +23.2 million euros), as the listed company announced on Friday. “The repeated supply chain disruptions have led to significant inefficiencies in production in 2022, making it the most difficult year in Rosenbauer’s history,” said Rosenbauer CEO Sebastian Wolf.

Preliminary figures for the operating result (EBIT) and sales, which were published in mid-February, were largely confirmed. Revenues fell slightly year-on-year to EUR 972.2 million (2021: EUR 975.1 million). At minus EUR 10.6 million, EBIT was slightly lower than reported in February. The EBIT margin was minus 1.1 percent.

Rosenbauer’s situation improved towards the end of the year. The fire brigade supplier has again received more truck chassis, “which means that the number of deliveries could be increased,” according to the broadcast. In the fourth quarter, with sales of EUR 321.0 million and a positive EBIT of EUR 19.9 million, the level of the comparative period (Q4 2021) was almost reached again.

Rosenbauer then positively emphasizes the order intake, which reached a record value of 1,230.0 million euros in 2022. That also makes the group more confident for this year. “Assuming a further improvement in the supply of truck chassis,” the board expects sales of over 1 billion euros for 2023. The EBIT margin should improve by around four percentage points.

Due to the weak result for the period, the Management Board and Supervisory Board want to propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for 2022.

