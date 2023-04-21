Home » Stanivuković on his candidacy for mayor of Banja Luka | Info
The mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, confirmed that he will not run for president of the PDP.

Source: mondo.ba

Stanivuković says that it is the party’s decision that the current president, Branislav Borenović, extends his mandate until the local elections.

“Personally, I believe that, with all the desire and commitment to work and changes, I have to focus on priorities, which is Banjaluka”, said Stanivuković in an interview for Independent newspaper.

Stanivuković revealed that he plans to run for another term at the head of the City of Banjaluk, because four years are not enough to finish everything that has been started.

“I am leaving with a sincere desire to continue working for my city and the people of Banja Luka. Let’s finish all the listed projects and start working on new ones. We said that in Banja Luka there is a “decade of growth”, and four years are not enough to do everything. We will go with the fact that the victory in Banja Luka will be even stronger and more convincing than it was in 2020″. he said.

(MONDO/Nezavisne)

