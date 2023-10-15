Partizan Cibon Željko Obradović | Sport

Željko Obradović spoke after the match in Stark Arena about the difficult situation in Cibona.

Source: MN PRESS

He is a partisan convincingly defeated Cibona in a match in which the Croatian team was better in the first part, and the Serbian team in the second. After the match, coach Željko Obradović congratulated his team and guests and emphasized that it is necessary to help the people of Zagreb because they are in a very difficult situation.

“I want to thank all the people who came to support the team, it was a nice atmosphere again. I would also like to point out that I wish KK Cibona all the best, they are in a very difficult situation, a club with a huge tradition of top results, they were European champions twice, they won the Cup Winners’ Cup, they absolutely did not deserve to be in this situation, but it is necessary that someone recognize what that club is and help them“, he said.

He commented on the match briefly:

“It is absolutely clear that we started irresponsibly, and the entrance of Kevin Panter and James Nanelli absolutely changed the course of the game. I told them in front of everyone that they brought energy, desire, will. In the end, the most important thing is that there was a minute played for each of them, that no one had a big minute on the floor, Balša was the only one over 20 minutes, below was also Ognjen who had a problem in Villerban, so he didn’t even go with the team from the hotel“, Obradović said.



“Cibona played very well in the first half, and we played very well in the second“, concluded his evaluation of the third “Adriatic” triumph of his team this season. Instead of questions from the press, a representative of Cibona marketing asked for the microphone and thanked “Zoc” for his kind words, to which Obradović replied: “This is the most honest. And of course, all the best to Ciboni in the continuation of the competition“.

Partizan will not play a match in the ABA league next Sunday, because on Tuesday they will welcome Barcelona in Stark Arena, and on Thursday they will host Olympiakos.

