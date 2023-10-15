Roma-Servette: sanctioned and not aligned, therefore still fans

With a national championship now emptied of its charm – on a football level overall, on a football level at least in part – the arrival of the European commitments is always an excellent stage to test the health of a fan base. The international competitions of a few decades ago, where we were almost always the only ones to bring color and warmth, are now light years away and even in the least heartfelt comparison you always run into the risk of finding yourself facing a very respectable fan base. Exactly like tonight, where Servette arrives at the Olimpico, making their debut against an Italian team.

I follow the ultras movement across the Alps with a fair amount of interest and over the years I have often had the opportunity to visit Swiss stadiums. Geneva is one of the few that I miss – at least if we’re talking about big cities -, even what I’ve been able to see on the internet has always made me curious about the Granata fans. Maybe not as numerous as others, but always present and fascinating in her singing and expressing herself in French. Furthermore, Servette is one of those teams that has catalyzed my curiosity since I was a child because of its name, which I looked for in vain on the geographical map of Switzerland. It took my father – I admit – to unravel the mystery. And to untie the other knot: the Grasshopper is from Zurich!

The Geneva club did not make the best of debuts in Europe, being defeated at home by Slavia Prague 0-2. Different story for Roma who, albeit with some worries, violated Tiraspol, inflicting a 2-1 on Sheriff. For the first time in several months the Olimpico is not sold out, although the blame lies with the sanctions that UEFA imposed on Roma in relation to last year’s semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen. In particular: “Fine of 30,000 Euros and partial closure of the stadium, which will have at least 6,000 seats [3.000 posti nella tribuna nord e 3.000 posti nella tribuna ovest]during the next match of the UEFA competitions for throwing objects. Leaving aside any comments on this body, which proves to be less and less of a guardian of football and more and more of a schemer and despot towards the fans, the result is a Curva Nord only partially full and some holes in the Tevere Tribuna.

The final lost against Sevilla and all the controversies that followed still burn very strongly in the minds and hearts of the Roma people. A feeling that seems obvious at the moment of the Europa League anthem, loudly booed by the entire stadium. A vox populi that regardless of faith and how one might think of it, resonates like a breath of fresh air, a hand aimed at pushing away a system – the one designed by Ceferin and Co. – which in recent years has repeatedly acted hastily and convenient morality as its own strong point, unless we totally lose sight of the protection of the continental football heritage and, indeed, implement a whole series of repressive measures against the fans. From sanctions for pyrotechnics to travel bans (now used almost slavishly to the shameful local ones), to the loud voice against clubs not aligned with the predominant football body on our continent. It is no coincidence, moreover, that entire supporter movements often “dedicate” banners and actions to UEFA to highlight the lack of esteem towards it.

Moving on to the news from the stands, which is what interests us most once we enter a stadium, after some colorless tests this evening’s Sud team stands at excellent levels. The good one performance I don’t think it’s so much the result of the downhill match (a 4-0 which leaves no room for further comments) but rather of a rediscovered verve well managed by the runners and the various walls. As always, lots of color in the first few minutes, with the scarf on the anthem and the flags waving at least until the 15th minute when – as is now standard practice – they are lowered to encourage the unity of the cheering and clapping. A few smoke bombs are lit here and there, while in the North, as always, the group on the guest side is very active and – visually aided by the bare surroundings of spectators – shows off with lots of clapping, displaying at the end the always beautiful and original green flag with the Capitoline Wolf. In general, however critical one may be, the Romanists must be recognized as having made a great leap forward in terms of care and production of material in recent years. We see less and less banners and flags printed (or made with the ridiculous and unwatchable font Free ultras) and more and more handmade things. Every time I find myself in front of the “serial press” I wonder where the pleasure is in displaying one’s banner. A flag, a pair of poles or a banner made with the sweat of one’s brow and breaking one’s back are necessarily something intimate. Of “personal”. Perhaps even more heartfelt to defend and not be tarnished. As well as often representing a moment of community and aggregation. Very different from receiving the work already done by some printer or dedicated center.

Turning our gaze to the guest sector, what can we say? The approximately 700 fans who came from Geneva do their part. And maybe even something more. Despite a match that never saw their team on the field, the boys settled behind the sheets of the Garnet section, they wave for the whole 90 minutes. Voice, flags, a couple of scarves and a lot of participation. A truly good impression, as well as the confirmation of how movements such as the Swiss and Austrian ones have now embarked on a solid and important path, which sees around two decades of militancy behind them and, consequently, a decent tradition. In short: compared to many fans announced in Italy as they were The 12 of Boca, the Granatas arrived quietly, without doing or saying bravado, but proving themselves more than worthy. Also worth mentioning is the small procession (escorted, obviously) that started from Piazza del Popolo. Very scenic, but for a fan base that is in Rome for the first time in many years it is fine. Ultimately ultras is also a phenomenon of customs and “noise”.

On the pitch, as mentioned, Roma prevailed with a poker. Nothing to report between the two fans, complete indifference reigns. In the next round the Giallorossi are at home against Slavia Prague, in remake of one of the most “dramatic” matches in Roma history. For Servette, however, there will be Sheriff, in what already seems to be a play-off for the Conference.

Simone Meloni

