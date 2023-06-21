Home » Pd, bitter direction for Schlein: the summary passes but not the report
Pd, bitter direction for Schlein: the summary passes but not the report

by admin
Those closest to her never tire of repeating that Elly Schlein and behind the scenes are the furthest away there is. And today when the reporters in Transatlantic ask you for reconstructions on the risks of splitting in the Pd, the secretary replies by sticking to the facts. “Yesterday I presented a mobilization plan to the Directorate” and on this “there was a solid response”. Point. Of course, the final part of the report, the one on internal dynamics, was removed from yesterday’s vote PD.

(The direction Pd did not vote on the secretary’s report Elly Schlein but a “synthesis document” which in fact summarizes the seven working points listed by the democratic leader. The document was voted unanimously). Considerations that have not been shared by all. “Uselessly controversial”, she defined it Lorenzo Guerini. But the secretary does not dwell on the internal tensions, she goes straight towards a militant summer full of appointments and collects the support of Stefano Bonaccini.

“No tension. If we questioned the secretary elected three months ago and the new management team, we would saw off the branch we are sitting on”, the president says on TV PD which invites slime to participate in the two-day event organized in July in Cesena by his area which, he points out, “is not a current”. While in the parts of Schlein, hers deny the rumors according to which some loyalists of the secretary would advise her to break with the dem reformists.

