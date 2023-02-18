Bonaccini and tattooed eyebrows, “once we used to read Marx today we’re getting our eyebrows done again. Bonaccini, it looks like an episode of… the New Monsters of Striscia la Notizia”

Who will become secretary of the Democratic Party? The Emilian “tough guy” Bonaccini, the gender fluid feminist Schlein, the old guard De Micheli or the intellectual Cuperlo?

Stefano Bonaccini

And what will they be the first moves, the key themes, of the new secretary? The poverty of millions of Italians? The industrial economic impasse? Disaffection with institutions? The crisis energy? The voters who desert the vote, especially those on the left? We do not know. We certainly know that for the future secretary of the Democratic Party it has become important to get a makeover of the eyebrows. Yes, because the very probable future national secretary of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, did it. Just look at the photos we have submitted of various militants who have met him in recent days for the campaign that the candidates are dedicating to the preparation of the national congress.

For some time now, you have noticed something different in Bonaccini’s face? We show two photos saying: find the differences!

“But what is it, puzzle week?” replies Teo, an old Bolognese communist of Lucan origins, then continues irritably “ah yes the eyebrows, but what’s the use of this thing in the face?”.

“Now I don’t understand them anymore”, Claudio reacts annoyed, a blood Tuscan, also a lifelong communist.

“Wasn’t it better to focus on substance”replies Dino, a Roman from Testaccio with a long militancy behind him, “We used to read Marx, today we do our eyebrows. We have so many messes, instead of thinking about this caz.. you… Bonaccini, it looks like an episode of… the New Monsters of Striscia la Notizia. Of course then Meloni wins ”.



Leonid Brezhnev

Times change. Nobody remembers anymore eyebrows wild Of and Brezhnev o those of Stalin or even just about Achille little eye. Can you imagine Berlinguer touching up his eyebrows before speaking to the militants? But also given the state of shambles that the Democratic Party experiences, outclassed far and wide by the right wing of Giorgia Meloni, aesthetics has become more than important: decisive.

It is likely that Bonaccini opted for microblading, a semi-permanent tattoo technique which, as the advertisement says “gives the eyebrows color and fullness, eliminating holes and reconstructing the arch with the introduction of pigments”. Not a trivial intervention. Also because simply tattoo sessions are not enough but subsequent care and a lot of attention are needed. Emollient creams should be used at least three times a day, the eyebrow hairs that grow back should be plucked so as not to create double eyebrows or an imbalance of the face and therefore further sessions with the beautician are needed.

Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin

A sign of the times, the touch up. In the smartphone society, even the secretary of the Democratic Party must be trendy with a lacquered and well-finished figure. Even the leftist politician has to spend a lot of time on his image. This was understood first of all by Bonaccini who a few years ago redid his look, dedicating many hours to aesthetics: away with the placid and plump Emilian face that eats lasagna and tortellini, on with the hipster-trimmed beard, the transparent drop-shaped glasses and the tough guy of the left.

Stefano Bonaccini

Last time, she cited a health problem as justification for spending so many hours doing gymnastics… and selfies. Now we hope you enjoy our very governor doesn’t have other health problems that required eyebrow repairs.

To understand the possible reactions of even the men closest to him, we went to Bologna, to the headquarters of the Emilia Romagna Region that Bonaccini has been leading for several years. But we didn’t have the courage to follow through on our purpose. We stopped under the headquarters to talk to a homeless man who in the freezing cold of these days was sleeping among the columns of the Region. Pictures speak louder than many words. Perhaps an old party secretary would have found some time to rush and understand the situation, see what to do. But time is running out when there’s all this aesthetics to take care of.

Beware that if you get carried away then you really end up on the program “The New Monsters” of Striscia la Notizia!

homeless UNDER THE EMILIA ROMAGNA REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS

homeless UNDER THE EMILIA ROMAGNA REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS

Stefano Bonaccini

