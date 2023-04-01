Pd, Boccia: “Now let’s start a parliamentary work in connection with the party that will have the squares as a constant point of reference”

No surprise. As anticipated yesterday by Affaritaliani.it Francesco Boccia it’s the new one head of the Senate of the Pd. The assembly elected him by acclamation. “There could be many candidates for the presidency of the group here in the Senate. They are there many good people and capable of fulfilling this role adequately. My proposal to the parliamentary group, due to its solidity, political ability and experience, is Francesco Boccia“, said the new dem secretariat Elly Schleinindicating Boccia group leader.

“We are working on a overall and balanced structure, respectful of pluralism and the outcome of the primaries. For this reason we are often in these hours also with Stefano Bonaccini. Within a few days I intend to close the assets and go back to building together with our democratic community alternative political proposals to the right and to talk about issues that affect people’s lives”, remarked Schlein.

“I thanked Elly Schlein for proposing me as Senate chairman and all my colleagues, starting with Simona Malpezzi, for supporting me. A good signal”, declared Boccia on the sidelines of the appointment. “Now we are starting a parliamentary work in connection with the party which will have the squares, the places where the needs of the Italians need, as a constant point of reference. We are starting a job, all together, which will strengthen the presence of the Democratic Party everywhereeven in the parliamentary halls, starting from the next few days “.

