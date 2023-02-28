Elly Schlein wins the Democratic Party primaries, all that remains is to support Rizzo: “The Sanremo manifesto is the political proposal of the dem”. Comment

Since this morning I have done nothing but receive sarcastic comments with very accurate images of Pippo Franco with hair, nose, eyes and stylish expression slime and I don’t know how much truthful information on the unexpected sprinter to oppose to Meloni.

The most apt summary, dating back to last January and fished out at the right time, is: from sardines to redfish, remembering that redfish, a term used to describe a really ugly person, is also a poisonous fish. And the information given on the sprinter redfish is also poisonous. Not knowing how real, pumped up, or outright made up they are, I’m not talking about them.

Subscribe to the newsletter

