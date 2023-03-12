Pd, the new Schlein era begins: green light for the dem assembly

The new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinhas just arrived at the “La Nuvola” Congress Center in Eur in Rome to attend the Assembly of Democratic party. At the entrance he immediately embraced Stefano Bonaccinicompetitors to the secretariat of the Democratic Party and the former secretary Enrico Letta. Instead, the president of the congress commission of the Democratic Party opened the work of the assembly, Silvia Roggianipaying homage to the deceased colleague Bruno Astorre: “We begin this assembly with a great void, the one left by Bruno Astorre. His disappearance today questions all of us”.

