Home Business Pd, green light for the dem assembly: Schlein arrives at the Eur and embraces Bonaccini
Business

Pd, green light for the dem assembly: Schlein arrives at the Eur and embraces Bonaccini

by admin
Pd, green light for the dem assembly: Schlein arrives at the Eur and embraces Bonaccini

Pd, the new Schlein era begins: green light for the dem assembly

The new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinhas just arrived at the “La Nuvola” Congress Center in Eur in Rome to attend the Assembly of Democratic party. At the entrance he immediately embraced Stefano Bonaccinicompetitors to the secretariat of the Democratic Party and the former secretary Enrico Letta. Instead, the president of the congress commission of the Democratic Party opened the work of the assembly, Silvia Roggianipaying homage to the deceased colleague Bruno Astorre: “We begin this assembly with a great void, the one left by Bruno Astorre. His disappearance today questions all of us”.

FOLLOW THE LIVE

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Fujian Expressway's 2021 revenue scale hits a record high, net profit attributable to the parent increases by 83.37% year-on-year _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Silvergate closes its doors, cryptocurrencies ko: is the...

Flight cancellations: IT problems at Lufthansa

Twist from the Vatican: Pope Francis opens up...

The courier brother delivers hundreds of parcels to...

Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Here’s who wins among...

After Corona, cash is back in first place

Turnaround weather, spring stop. Rain and snow return...

Consumption picks up quickly and “going overseas” is...

SBB is struggling with canceled night trains

Pd, green light for the dem assembly: Schlein...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy