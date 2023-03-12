When a worker falls ill and rightly needs time off work, must justify the state of illness to his employer, with the certificate of illness.

From the national contract for the category, it may also result that it is sufficient to communicate the unique protocol number of the certificate (PUC).

If the family doctor is unable to send the certificate electronically to the employer, the employee will necessarily have to deliver it himself and then send it to INPS.

The unique certificate protocol number (PUC) of the medical certificate can usually be found at the head of the certificate. Thanks to this number, the employer can find the medical certificate and download it from the INPS website.

Who sends the medical certificate to the employer?