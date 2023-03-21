Pd, Elly Schlein: from squares to palaces

One thing is the square and another the political life in the palaces. If on the first front, it is evident, the new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, fears no rivals and has managed to corner even the Five Stars who have drawn lifeblood from movementism and vaffa, in Parliament the music changes. Not by chance here, not even a month after the proclamation in the gazebos, the new leader begins to struggle a bit. Meanwhile on the front of the organization chart, still largely to be completed. First of all, there is no secretariat. At the moment, as confirmed by an authoritative dem source to AffariItaliani, however, there is no record of any summons from management to untie this first knot.

And to follow the important game of the group leaders of Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama has to be played in full, on which stalemate reigns for now. “And it is not a secondary problem”, they vent to our newspaper, “since a clear policy also derives from a firm leadership of the groups”. Above all, this is the unsaid, given that seats in the Chamber are elected not chosen by Schlein. Ancient problem that always arises in the Pd house. Without going too far, the last secretaries Enrico Letta and Nicola Zingaretti know something about it.

Reason, the latter, for which in the circle of Elly’s loyalists there is strong pressure for “the secretary to assert the victory of her motion”: “If Bonaccini had won – argues a member of parliament close to Schlein – he would not have done all these problems. Rightly so, there are those who win and there are those who lose. Will a victory therefore have a weight or not?”.

A line of thought that is by no means isolated from the parts of the dem majority who are pushing for the presidencies of democratic deputies and senators to be registered, leaving, with Brando Benifei, the group leader in the European Parliament to the Bonaccini area. The names on pole, you know, would be Francesco Boccia for the leadership of the group in the Senate and Chiara Braga or Beppe Provenzano for the one in the Chamber. However, it is not excluded that some Bonaccinian will come up with it (the names of Alessandro Alfieri, who was the spokesman of the current reformist Base, or Graziano Delrio for Palazzo Madama and Simona Bonafè for Montecitorio are chasing each other).

The final decision rests with Schlein. One thing is certain, however: whatever it is, it risks leaving many disgruntled people in the field. The minority front, in fact, is closely following the story and also considers it a sort of test on Bonaccini’s leadership: “If he doesn’t close a package in which there is an overall balance not only in the party, but also in the relationship with the groups – a parliamentarian vents on the guarantee of anonymity – it is clear that there could be problems. Let’s put it this way: it’s an important step, which is why there is an attention that is not yet tension, but could become so”.

