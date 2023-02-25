Home Business Pd, last Bonaccini-Schlein broadsides. “With me you win”. “Enough of caciques”
Business

Pd, last Bonaccini-Schlein broadsides. “With me you win”. “Enough of caciques”

by admin
Pd, last Bonaccini-Schlein broadsides. “With me you win”. “Enough of caciques”

Primaries Pd, Bonaccini: “Winning with me”. Schlein: “Enough with caciques and club bosses”

Stefano Bonaccini look to the aftermath: “If I become secretary, I make a commitment: in a few years we will return to the government by beating the right at the polls and already in a year we will do everything to be the first party in the European elections”. Elly Schlein invites Pd voters to bet: “You can’t go ahead with safe second-hand vehicles”.

Latest broadsides between the two candidates in tomorrow’s primaries, who will nominate the new leader of the Democratic Party. Both gave an interview to La Stampa. “If I win, I will ask 5stelle and third Polo to fight together on public schoolgiven that the government is cutting the territorial network”, says Bonaccini, who promises a fight over the minimum wage and a “seriously feminist party with half of the candidates in the next elections women, not a minority and closed in a redoubt, but which will win again “.

Again in La Stampa, Elly Schlein says: “If I win the primaries, it will no longer be tolerated that in this party someone feels in control of the cards and of the people. We will put an end to the logic of co-optation, in which women are only good in the role of “deputy”. We will put an end to the party of club chiefs and caciques”.

Meanwhile Enrico Letta greeted from the Ukrainian embassy, ​​bequeathing a Pd linked to Kiev. “The Democratic Party is consistent. My final act as secretary is consistent. I am at the Ukrainian embassy and later I will go to the Russian embassy to express support for the attacked Ukrainian people”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, who brought the solidarity of the party to the Ukrainian ambassador on the first anniversary of the invasion Letta continues: “The contradictions of the majority are evident. Berlusconi’s words speak for themselves.”

See also  Mps and the ESG commitment: Standard Ethics confirms the sustainability rating

Letta, accompanied by Serracchiani, Amendola, Borghi and Ascani, continues: “We want to achieve peace and to do this, Ukraine must be able to defend itself. Chinese mediation is an important novelty but to achieve peace Kiev must defend itself. Italy supports the European values ​​of freedom and justice. Italy supports international law and not the law of the strongest”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 02/15/2023 – Advance settlement to...

Resolution 9 of 02/15/2023 – Payment of interest...

Rigopiano, the prefect: “PM chasing ghosts, it was...

Online ticket offices, MMM Group challenges Vivaticket and...

Ericsson, an avalanche of layoffs on the way:...

Cospito remains at 41-bis: “Death penalty, stop even...

Sexual violence, Genovese remains in prison: the appeal...

War Ukraine, Zelensky wants to see Xi. Chinese...

Urea companies rebounded about 200 points in half...

hot search! The iPhone 15 series was exposed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy