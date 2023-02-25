Home World Ukraine Russia, the latest war news | G7-USA: “No country will help Moscow or there will be harsh sanctions”;
The World Bank announced a new $2.5 billion package to support Ukraine and maintain essential services and key government functions on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country. The grant provides direct budget support to Ukraine under the World Bank’s Public Spending Project on Administrative Capacity Resilience in Ukraine (Peace). The funds, provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will be transferred to the government of Ukraine after due diligence by the World Bank. As reported by the World Bank in a statement, this additional financing package to Project Peace will support key sectors, including health care, schools, pension payments, payments for internally displaced persons, social assistance programs and wages of workers who provide basic government services. The president of the World Bank, David Malpass recalled that the World Bank has mobilized 20.6 billion to support Ukraine since the beginning of the war. “We will continue to support the Ukrainian people through urgent remedial projects and coordination with the government for recovery and reconstruction efforts,” he said.

