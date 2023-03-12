The government’s right-wing choices, such as in Cutro, are helping Schlein to keep the Democratic Party united for now. But…

For now Elly Schlein’s honeymoon with the nomenclature of Democratic party holds. On the one hand with the internal reformist opposition, with the almost certain appointment of Stefano Bonaccini as president, on the other with the historic big Dem who supported her in the primaries with a relatively moderate line. The new secretary, for example, did not question the shipment of arms to Ukraine, she did not definitively close the center of the Third Pole and when asked on TV about the Jobs Act by Matthew Renzi he didn’t use the words “it must be cancelled”, but “it must be reformed”.

In short, a shrewd line, careful not to make tears and not to “exaggerate” in the renewal. It is clear that there will be big changes, especially on the deputy secretaries and group leaders, as you wrote Affaritaliani.itbut at least for the moment – they explain from the Pd – the very right-wing line in the government that emerged from Cutro’s Council of Ministers helps Schlein keep the party united. But the leaders and the big Dem historians who have supported her from the beginning and contributed to her election will not make any concessions. In the short term, except for twists and turns, there do not seem to be any problems, but in the future there will be not only roses, but also thorns.

For example – sources from the Democratic Party explain – when the time comes to make the lists for the 2024 European elections, Schlein will not be able to do what he wants and put only and only his own on the list. He will necessarily have to take into account the weight of the various Dario Franceschini, Nicola Zingaretti, Andrea Orlando, Graziano Delrio and Peppe Provenzano. In addition to leaving a representation quota to the internal opposition of Base Riformista which is headed by the president of Copasir and former defense minister Lorenzo Guerini.

