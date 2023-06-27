Pd, Schlein’s resignation? Here’s when and why the secretary can fall

“Election day” in June 2024, trembles Schlein

The blow-out taken by the centre-left in the regional elections in Molise he reopened the internal debate in the Democratic Party after last week’s armistice in the national direction. Not that the Dems thought it was easy to win, but secretary Elly Schlein’s choice to support a candidate from the 5 Star Movement, Roberto Gravina who did not go beyond 36.25%, proved disastrous in practice.

Molise certainly does not change the fate of Democratic party but on the horizon – qualified sources explain – there is an appointment that could cost Schlein the secretary’s position. In June 2024 together with the European elections, according to ad Affaritaliani.itmunicipal elections should also be held in almost half of Italy and above all the provincial elections throughout the country, which the center-right majority intends to bring back as it once was, therefore elected directly by the citizens with an electoral system similar to that of the regional ones.

Not only that, for the municipal authorities there is also the possibility that the ballot and that whoever arrives first is elected even if he does not reach 50% (as in the Regionals). With this perspective and with the scheme of the Pd-M5S alliance – sources from the Dem minority explain – the center-right will win almost everywhere, “we will take a beating that we will remember for the next twenty years”.

And, they always remember from Pd, all the secretaries in the past have fallen right on the Administrative. If we then add the fact that, at least according to current polls, the Dems could remain under 20% in the European elections, there are all the ingredients for Schlein’s resignation and a new congress with new primaries. So far we are speculating, but this is being discussed in the Pd in ​​the aftermath of the bad electoral result in Molise.

Subscribe to the newsletter