Pd, “war” between Schlein and De Luca. The first challenge for the new secretary

Elly Schlein really begins to leave the mark and dictates the new line of the Pd. After the verbal attack made on the “caciques“e ai”boss“, the secretary of the dem is now preparing to intervene concretely. The plan was revealed by the Sardine Jasmine Crystal, new entry in the direction. Interviewed in “Un giorno da Pecora”, Cristallo explains that one of the possible caciques to which the leader del Pd promised to do the guerra can be Vincent DeLuca. And actually – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the horizon is about to emerge first fight between the president of Campania and the secretary. The object of the dispute? The third termwhich the governor would like to obtain and to which Bonaccini he hadn’t said no. On this point Schlein is determined: by De Luca There will not be a third possibility. Even if the law establishing the third term came approved.

But on the Campanian front – continues the Corriere – there could also be another novelty. In addition to the phrase about the caciques, last Sunday, the secretary at the National Assembly had said another: “We no longer want see irregularities sui membershipswe have gods evils to eradicate“. And these words, punctuated with force, could represent the premise of an initiative by Schlein in that region. Il re-commissioning of the party into Campania. The Democratic Party had already been commissioned there by Read who had entrusted that task to Boccia. Then, last February, the then head of local authorities of the Democratic Party had resigned from his post. Now, after many irregularities recorded on the inscriptions in some Campania realities in the latter dem congressthe secretary could opt for the road to the commissioner.

