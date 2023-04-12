For the 30th time, OÖN and its partners are awarding the most important business prize in the state. Submissions are possible at nachrichten.at/pegasus2023 – this year under the motto “New Paths” in the categories Lighthouses, Innovation Emperors, Success Stories, Hopes for the Future and Entrepreneur/Manager of the Year.

Many exciting companies from a wide variety of industries have already taken their chance: The cleaning company can look back on more than 40 years of experience ” Schmidt Clean work” back from Ried im Innkreis. The company with managing director Maximilian Schmidt has developed from a one-person company into an employer for 1300 employees at five locations. Customers include public institutions, corporations, thermal baths, rehabilitation centers and private individuals. Schmidt applied to the success stories.

Maximilian Schmidt



Invest in the future

The Rieder natural furniture manufacturer is also among the success stories and also among the lighthouses Team 7 (Owner: George Emprechtinger) at the start: From the tree to the finished piece of furniture, the company has control over the entire value chain. 40 million euros will be invested in the new company headquarters and the Team 7 world in Ried by 2024.

Team 7 owner: Georg Emprechtinger

Image: work



In 1873, Franz Holter laid the foundation for the Wels wholesaler Holter, a specialist in plumbing, heating and installation technology, by taking over an ironmongery. Holter is now in the fifth generation of Michael Holter and Jasmin Holter-Hofer guided. In addition to Austria, Holter is also successful in Germany and employs almost 1000 people. The company also acts innovatively in the search for personnel, among other things, the apprentices operate their own TikTok channel.

Michael Holter and Jasmine Holter-Hofer

Image: Himmelbauer



Haberfellner in Grieskirchen is one of the three largest milling companies in Austria: The company, which was first mentioned in a document in 1612, is currently managed by Markus and Ulrike Haberfellner guided. The production facilities are 100 percent digitized.

Markus Haberfellner

Image: Spar



The list of nominees for the Pegasus will be announced in OÖN on April 29th. The award ceremony will take place on June 1st at a gala in the Brucknerhaus in Linz. All applicants are invited.

