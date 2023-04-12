Home Technology Godzilla Megamullion is the name of the largest ocean complex
Technology

Godzilla Megamullion is the name of the largest ocean complex

by admin
Godzilla Megamullion is the name of the largest ocean complex

To describe something incredibly large, scientists have decided to use the name of Godzilla, a creature that is also frighteningly colossal. Precisely for this reason the vast complex of submarine ridges off the coast of Japan will be called – after 20 years of proposals – precisely Godzilla Megamullion.

A few months ago, in February of 2023, the Japan Coast Guard announced that the proposed name had finally been approved at an international conference organized by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC).

The Godzilla Megamullion is located approx 600 kilometers southeast of Japan’s southernmost island, Okinotorishima, in the Philippine Sea. It is a large complex of ridges that have formed with the widening of the seabed where the oceanic ridges gradually move and “grow”, forming new oceanic crust.

It’s about the largest known oceanic core complex in the world. What name for such a gargantuan complex close to Japan? Obviously Godzilla Megamullion. This was just a nickname before, but finally the proper authorities have decided to use this official name.

Who knows what the structures that are near the Earth’s core and are 100 times taller than Mount Everest could be called then.

See also  Cooler Master NR200P MAX case, built-in water cooling, power supply is easy to install without burden | 4Gamers

You may also like

Destroy All Humans 2: Re-Search Is Now On...

Ransomware targeting endpoints is on the rise

Musk has been firing nearly 40 employees a...

Sunday Morning Monopoly Game Ends With Katana Fight...

Asus ROG Strix GO BT gaming headset review

“Don’t use that port”: FBI warning against charging...

The Strongest Creator Laptop ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16/Pro...

Certificates can now be downloaded via the Digitales...

🎮The fourth season of “Overwatch 2” begins! Behind...

Basics: pixels, images and resolution

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy