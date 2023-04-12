To describe something incredibly large, scientists have decided to use the name of Godzilla, a creature that is also frighteningly colossal. Precisely for this reason the vast complex of submarine ridges off the coast of Japan will be called – after 20 years of proposals – precisely Godzilla Megamullion.

A few months ago, in February of 2023, the Japan Coast Guard announced that the proposed name had finally been approved at an international conference organized by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC).

The Godzilla Megamullion is located approx 600 kilometers southeast of Japan’s southernmost island, Okinotorishima, in the Philippine Sea. It is a large complex of ridges that have formed with the widening of the seabed where the oceanic ridges gradually move and “grow”, forming new oceanic crust.

It’s about the largest known oceanic core complex in the world. What name for such a gargantuan complex close to Japan? Obviously Godzilla Megamullion. This was just a nickname before, but finally the proper authorities have decided to use this official name.

Who knows what the structures that are near the Earth’s core and are 100 times taller than Mount Everest could be called then.