Pegasus: Who Will Win the Coveted Statues?

From the hope for the future to the lighthouse, from the success story to the innovation emperor to the entrepreneur of the year: the application phase for the Pegasus is over. A colorful range of applicants applied for the 30th edition of the business prize.

The formwork and scaffolding specialist will be there, for example Ringer based in Regau: The company with managing director Peter Rungger has applied to the success stories.

In the same category is the Welser pharmaceutical dealer Richter Pharma at the start: The company can look back on more than 100 years of history.

Roland Huemer, CEO of Richter Pharma

Image: Baier



The Steyr-based roller bearing specialist has established itself as one of the lighthouses OF Applied. The focus is on wind power and rail transport. Also at the lighthouses is the Altheim timber construction company Wiehag with managing director Erich Wiesner.

Werner Dilly, with his dumpling workshop advertised: He and his small team turn 80,000 dumplings a month. Also applied: Pöttinger agricultural technologythe key and safe specialist Karl Sinzinger, Barista Josef Puckmayrthe logistics specialist Hödlmayrthe window manufacturer Actual and Ganser Liftsysteme.

Gregor Dietachmayr, spokesman for the management at Pöttinger

Image: Pöttinger



Experts from OÖN and Raiffeisenlandesbank are now making a pre-selection. A jury chaired by retired economics professor Friedrich Schneider decides who wins the Pegasus. The list of nominees will appear on April 29th. The coveted Pegasus statues will be awarded on June 1st at a gala in Linz’s Brucknerhaus. All applicants are invited.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! See also Murder Saman, a ghost phone pops up at the trial. The turning point to the epaper