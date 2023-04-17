Home » Motor theft in Novi Pazar | Info
Motor theft in Novi Pazar

Motor theft in Novi Pazar

Police confiscated motorbikes from minors, and they stole them from the police parking lot a few days later.

Five minors from Novi Pazar are suspected of having committed a serious theft and of having stolen four motorcycles from the police parking lot, which the police officers had taken from them earlier. With the quick intervention of members of the MUP, this serious theft was solved, and the minors were taken into custody.

“A certain time ago the police took the smaller engines from those boys because they were unsafe and defective. But, after a few days, they tore down the fence and drove off on motorbikes. However, they were quickly found,” a source familiar with the case told RINU. The motorbikes were parked again at the place from which the minors drove them, and appropriate charges will be filed against them.

